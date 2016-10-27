Dreamworld says its fatal ride met all safety tests before the accident

Lara Vincent and her three-year-old son Xavier lay flowers at a makeshift floral tribute at the Dreamworld. Photo: Patrick Hamilton/AFP/Getty Images

Dreamworld today released a statement saying all safety checks had been completed before the tragic death of four people on Tuesday.

“Park safety is our priority,” said the theme park, owned by Ardent leisure.

“Dreamworld would like to assure the public and park guests that at the time of the incident the park was fully compliant with all required safety certifications.”

The Thunder River Rapids ride, where four people died when a raft flipped, had successfully completed its annual mechanical and structural safety engineering inspection on September 29.

The safety audit was conducted by a specialist external engineering firm. The company says details of this external audit will be provided to the coroner and workplace safety investigators.

The company says all procedures and systems are benchmarked against international best practice and ride manufacturer specifications.

“Our rides and slides are checked and tested by our experienced team before the park opens every day,” the park said.

“If it’s not tested, it doesn’t open.

“We then overlay this with strict operating and testing procedures like rotating staff to prevent fatigue and our unique lock-out tag-out system which prevents a ride from being operated inadvertently.

“We also regularly invite local and international independent external ride safety auditors and Queensland Workplace

“Health and Safety representatives to scrutinise our engineering and safety systems against Australian and international standards, going well beyond our legal requirements.”

The park is due to re-open tomorrow.

Its parent company, Ardent Leisure, holds its AGM in Sydney on Thursday morning.

