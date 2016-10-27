Dreamworld reopens tomorrow with a memorial for the four killed

Tertius Pickard/AFP/Getty Images

Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld plans to reopen tomorrow with a memorial for the four killed in the Thunder River Rapid ride when a raft overturned on Tuesday.

Gate proceeds on the day will go to the Red Cross.

“We hope this will be considered the start of the healing process for all concerned,” Ardent Leisure, the park’s operator, said in a statement.

“Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of the victims, the first responders on the scene, guests who were at the park and our staff.”

The company says a grief counselling program has been set up with Queensland Health and the Red Cross, working directly with the affected families as well as providing counselling and support for guests paying their respects at the park entry.

People have been laying flowers at the gates of Dreamworld in memory of the victims: Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Roozi Araghi.

Activities on Friday will be limited to smaller rides, animal attractions and the water park.

