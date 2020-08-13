Dreamworld is reopening in September, but Queensland's border closures could present serious problems for its recovery

Photo: Tertius Pickard/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Queensland theme park Dreamworld is reopening on September 16.

While local tourism is expected, the amount of travellers will be significantly reduced by Queensland’s border closures.

“When you take New South Wales and Victoria out of the equation, which the Queensland Government has chosen to do, you’re really minimising your market,” David Beirman, Senior Lecturer in Tourism at the University of Technology Sydney told Business Insider Australia.

Dreamworld is reopening on September 16, while Queensland’s border still remains closed to states which provide a large number of its visitors.

The Queensland theme park will begin a staged reopening in September but there will be some changes.

White Water World will become a seasonal water park (reopening from early September until late January), Dreamworld Express will be temporarily closed and some areas in the Dreamworld Corroboree precinct will be temporarily shut as well. The theme park is also retiring its ‘Big Red Car’ and ‘Flowrider’ rides.

And, of course, with the coronavirus pandemic still very much happening, Dreamworld is operating under a COVIDSafe Plan.

Changes include a reduction of park capacity, regular cleaning of high touch areas, ditching handheld maps and grabbing the names, addresses and mobile numbers of each group entering the park for contact tracing purposes. You’re also “welcome to wear masks/face coverings” during your visit.

The Queensland government declared declared Victoria, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory as COVID hotspots, meaning if you’ve been there in the last 14 days, you’ll be turned away at the border.

The border closures will present a significant problem for Dreamworld’s recovery.

“The problem is that most of the people who come to visit Dreamworld, and in fact all the other major theme parks in the Gold Coast area, can be from interstate,” David Beirman, Senior Lecturer in Tourism at the University of Technology Sydney told Business Insider Australia.

“Normally New South Wales is probably its biggest source of visitation particularly for these bases because Dreamworld tends to be part of a package. A lot of people who go up to the Gold Coast actually will go on a package, which will include the three big [parks] – Warner Brothers Movie World, Dreamworld and Sea World.

“So really what happens particularly in this time of the year, which is our winter here in Australia, the biggest lots of visitation traditionally have come from Victoria and New South Wales.”

While there will be local visitors from within Queensland who decide to take a trip to Dreamworld, the park will be affected by the lack of international visitors and interstate travellers from New South Wales and Victoria.

“When you take New South Wales and Victoria out of the equation, which the Queensland Government has chosen to do, you’re really minimising your market,” Beirman said. He added that Dreamworld is “going to be off to a very slow start” in September unless there’s a major change.

The coronavirus has had a major impact on tourism generally

The pandemic has been “a big disaster for tourism globally”, Beirman said.

While he acknowledged that the reopening of Dreamworld will “certainly help” surrounding towns and tourism operators near Dreamworld, it will still mean small numbers of tourists entering from places like Western Australia or South Australia. “

I think what’s going to happen is that tourism will operate at a crawl rather than at a sprint,” he said, adding that this can be “problematic”.

“Tourism basically is an industry operator of very high volume and very low profit margins,” Beirman added.

“Now, if your volumes of the number of customers or the number of clients or the number of guests starts going down, in order for those businesses to be viable they either have to charge a lot more money or they have to slim down their operation to such an extent that it could actually be dangerous.”

And that could spell bad news for visitors on costs.

“The problem that we often had is that the consumer’s got used to travel-related products actually going down in price from one year to the next,” Beirman said.

“I would be very surprised if that’s going to be happening in 2021 or 2022.”

