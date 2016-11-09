Dreamworld will demolish the ride that killed four people

Patrick Hamilton/AFP/Getty Images

Dreamworld has announced that the ride that killed four people last month will be “permanently decommissioned”.

The theme park on the Gold Coast says the Thunder River Rapids ride will be replaced with a permanent memorial.

Screenshot: ‘Dreamworld Thunder River Rapids Ride (Mar 2013)’ by TheFelsyFamily via YouTube.



“Out of respect for the memories of Cindy Low, Roozi Araghi, Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett, and their deeply affected families, the ride will be permanently decomissioned,” Deborah Thomas, CEO of theme park owner Ardent Leisure, said.

“The closure of the ride is the only respectful and appropriate course of action.”

Since the incident on October 25 visitors have been laying flowers at the gates of Dreamworld in memory of the victims.

An independent engineering firm, Pitt & Sherry, has begun an external review into Dreamworld’s other rides and operating systems.

Internal reviews of the theme parks rides, policies and procedures continues.

“No ride at Dreamworld will operate until the the Workplace Health and Safety Audit has been completed and unless it passes the multi-level internal and external review process,” said Thomas.

All safety checks of the ride had been completed before the incident.

See the statement in full here.

The company was due to reopen two days after the fatal accident but then reversed its decision and said it would not reopen until after the funerals of all four victims had been held.

The financial impact of the accident at Dreamworld will be “significant”, according to Ardent Leisure.

No one at Ardent Leisure will put a number on the impact on earnings, saying that it wouldn’t be appropriate at this time to speak finances on news of a “tragic accident”.

The share price of the company fell almost 15% the day after the accident.

NOW READ: The CEO, her bonus and the Dreamworld tragedy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.