Katzenberg Tried Desperately To Squelch Tell-All Book About DreamWorks

Hollywood correspondent Nicole Laporte has a tell-all book coming out on May 4 about the DreamWorks triumvirate of Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen.



But as Laporte recounts today in an article on The Daily Beast, the three DreamWorks top dogs tried pretty hard to stop the book from happening:

Unsurprisingly, the DreamWorks partners made it clear from the beginning that they would not participate in this book…

…During the course of my reporting, Katzenberg made dozens of phone calls, warning sources to stay away from me. (At times I wondered who was working harder to make contact with people—Katzenberg or myself.)…

…As a result of the principals’ stance, many of the more than 200 people I interviewed only felt comfortable under the veil of anonymity, and even they were anxious. (Also at work was the fact that DreamWorks employees are forced to sign lifelong non-disclosure agreements.) I got used to nervous glances toward restaurant entrances and quick exits.

Sounds intense!

Perhaps that’s because the story, as Laporte saw it, was about the secrets swirling around inside the downsized former “media empire,” which spun off a publicly traded animation arm in 2004 and was sold to Paramount the following year. Read more at The Daily Beast >>

Meanwhile, DreamWorks Animation announced on Tuesday that its first-quarter 2010 net income was down 65% over last year, and that revenue fell 38%, from $264 million to $162 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.