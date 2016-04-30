Here's how much Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg made off their $4 billion DreamWorks deal

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty (L-R) Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg.

Curious who had the best week? It was Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The cofounders of DreamWorks made out huge Thursday when Comcast bought DreamWorks Animation for $3.8 billion.

Katzenberg, who is also the CEO of DreamWorks Animation, stands to make $408 million based on his roughly 10 million shares in the company, the largest of any individual investor, according to TheWrap. Spielberg, whose production company Amblin Partners started under DreamWorks, will pocket $187.6 million from the 4.6 million shares of the company he owns.

David Geffen, the third founder in the company, ceased to be listed as a shareholder in 2012 as he didn’t have more than 5 per cent of the company’s stock — the threshold at which investors are required to disclose their stake.

Katzenberg will now transition to being the chairman of DreamWorks New Media. If he were to leave the company during its transition, his compensation would be worth $21.9 million, according to TheWrap.

