DreamWorks CEO Jeff Katzenberg Is Selling His Beverly Hills Mansion For $9.4 Million

DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg is selling one of two properties he owns in Beverly Hills for $9.4 million, Realtor.com reports (via the Real Estalker).



The home, which Katzenberg bought in 2010, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a gym and home theatre.

Katzenberg’s other Beverly Hills pad is even more luxurious: he reportedly spent $35 million on it two years back, and has done a major overhaul of the place. He’s now ready to make it his full-time residence, Realtor.com says.

