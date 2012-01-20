DreamWorks CEO Jeff Katzenberg Is Selling His Beverly Hills Mansion For $9.4 Million

DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg is selling one of two properties he owns in Beverly Hills for $9.4 million, Realtor.com reports (via the Real Estalker).

The home, which Katzenberg bought in 2010, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a gym and home theatre.

Katzenberg’s other Beverly Hills pad is even more luxurious: he reportedly spent $35 million on it two years back, and has done a major overhaul of the place. He’s now ready to make it his full-time residence, Realtor.com says.

The home was built in 1985

It's very well landscaped

Walk in, and there's a two-level foyer

A whitewashed look throughout

The rooms are simply decorated

A modern and bright kitchen

With gigantic appliances--check out that refridgerator

Lots of bookshelves, but no books

French doors open onto the backyard

A dining area

The home has five bedrooms

And six bathrooms

Another space to relax

The living room

The home gym

