DREAMWORKS CEO: It's Unbelievable How Bad Movies Are Right Now

You might think Jeffrey Katzenberg – Dreamworks co-founder, millionaire many times over because of the silver screen – would support movies.



You’d be wrong.

In an interview with Fortune‘s Andy Serwer, Katzenberg sounded off on the pitiful state of the movie-making business.

Katzenberg: They suck. It’s unbelievable how bad movies have been, right. I mean, it’s just I haven’t seen a run of this, a crop of movies ‑‑

Serwer: Doesn’t that always happen and we always talk about the 1970s, Bonnie and Clyde, I wish we were back then?

Katzenberg: Yes, so that’s not systemic, that’s cyclical. And it is absolutely there is an ebb and flow that comes on, and there is an action and there’s a reaction to it, and yes, they will change and there will be an adjustment that will get made to that. It’s a very entrepreneurial world and I think you will see that right itself with time in it. But, right now today it’s a particularly dreary moment.

He also thinks the industry blew it on the 3D revolution by pushing out a terrible product.

I think there were, unfortunately, a number of people who thought that they could capitalise on what was a great, genuine excitement by movie goers for a new premium experience, and thought they could just deliver a kind of low-end crappy version of it, and people wouldn’t care, or wouldn’t know the difference. And anything ‑‑ you know, nothing could have been further from the truth. So, I think that it’s a ‑‑ I think Hollywood has managed to grasp defeat from the jaws of victory here. And with time we’ll get back there again, but it’s only going to come by understanding and embracing this as a creative, storytelling tool, and a way of giving an enhanced movie theatre experience, premium experience.



The entire interview is below.



