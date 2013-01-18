DreamWorks Animation Named Best Studio To Work For In Hollywood

For the fifth consecutive year, DreamWorks Animation has made Fortune Magazine’s list of the 100 best employers, and once again it is the only Hollywood studio to make the cut. DreamWorks placed 12th, moving up from last year’s 14th place ranking. The studio has made Fortune’s list since 2009, debuting at 47th and has ranked at high as 6th place in 2010.



What makes it such a great place to work?

DreamWorks is known for its friendly, open atmosphere, it’s great perks, like free breakfasts and lunch for all its employees, and for its free classes, which include yoga, figure drawing, and storytelling,

It’s campus is also filled with water fountains, ping pong tables and fish ponds for employees to enjoy throughout the day.

The studio was founded in 1994 by Steven Spielberg, legendary music production David Geffen and former Disney executive, Jeffrey Katzenberg. The studio is best known for its hits “Shrek”, “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Kung Fu Panda.”

Google once again ranked number one. The entire list will be revealed Thursday.

