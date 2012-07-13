DreamWorks Announces Indoor Theme Park In New Jersey

The American Dream mall in New Jersey will soon be home to DreamWorks’ animated characters.

Photo: Shutterstock

It looks like Disney and Universal Studios will have some competition soon, as competing Hollywood studio, DreamWorks, is throwing its hat into the amusement park ring. The studio behind such successful computer animated franchises as “Shrek,” “Madagascar,” and “Kung Fu Panda” plans to build an indoor theme park in the New Jersey Meadowlands, as part of the American Dream project. The theme park will join the large, long-delayed project that also includes an indoor ski slope, water park, aquarium, and live theatre.



Jeffrey Katzenberg, chief executive of DreamWorks, says the theme park will involve DreamWorks’ “characters, storytelling and technology in a unique and innovative family entertainment experience.”

The studio had previous plans to build a park in Dubai, but they fell through. A theme park 10 miles away from New York City could become an international tourist attraction, said a DreamWorks spokesperson. Due to delays, the project will not be finished in time for the 2014 Super Bowl in the Meadowlands.

The DreamWorks project is just the latest news in recent film-based theme parks following the success of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Florida and Cars Land in California Adventure. Other parks on the horizon include Disney’s plans to bring “Avatar” to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and their recently acquired Marvel universe to various parks.

As for what to expect from the DreamWorks park, we’re hoping for a “How To Train Your Dragon” roller coaster.

SEE ALSO: Villains You Will Never See In A ‘Batman’ Reboot >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.