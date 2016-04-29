Here are all the movies DreamWorks Animation has coming out in the next 3 years

DreamWorks Animation ‘How To Train Your Dragon 2.’

On Thursday, Comcast announced that it’s acquiring DreamWorks Animation for $3.8 billion, bringing the home of beloved titles like “Shrek” and “Kung-Fu Panda” to NBCUniversal.

Though Comcast was attracted to the animation studio built by CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg because of its track record that includes over $13 billion in grosses worldwide over its lifespan, the company is also betting on DreamWorks’ future.

Here are the six titles DreamWorks Animation has scheduled for release through 2018, including a sequel to “The Croods” and a third film in the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.