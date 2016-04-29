Here are all the movies DreamWorks Animation has coming out in the next 3 years

On Thursday, Comcast announced that it’s acquiring DreamWorks Animation for $3.8 billion, bringing the home of beloved titles like “Shrek” and “Kung-Fu Panda” to NBCUniversal.
Though Comcast was attracted to the animation studio built by CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg because of its track record that includes over $13 billion in grosses worldwide over its lifespan, the company is also betting on DreamWorks’ future.
Here are the six titles DreamWorks Animation has scheduled for release through 2018, including a sequel to “The Croods” and a third film in the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise.
Based on the popular Troll dolls, the animated comedy stars Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Timberlake, and Russell Brand as just a few of its voices, and follows the trolls as their fun-loving ways are interrupted by a giant.
Kevin Spacey and Alec Baldwin are among the voices in this adaptation of the children's picture book, about a suit-wearing baby who teams with his seven-year-old brother to stop the evil plan of the CEO of Puppy Co.
Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Jordan Peele, and Thomas Middleditch star in this adaptation of the popular children's novel series about two kids who hypnotize their principal and turn him into a comic-book creation, Captain Underpants.
After making over $500 million worldwide at the box office in 2013, the dysfunctional prehistoric family voiced by the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, and Nicolas Cage return for more fun.
Australian comedian Tim Minchin (best known as the composer and lyricist for the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit 'Matilda the Musical') is starring in and directing this musical animated comedy of a bilby (an Australian marsupial omnivore) who escapes his sheltered life in the burrow to seek out adventure in the Australian outback.
Jay Baruchel returns as Hiccup, seeking out adventure with his dragon Toothless. The first two 'How to Train Your Dragon' movies have made over $1 billion worldwide. Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, and T.J. Miller are just a few of the other stars coming back.
One of the most successful franchises from the DreamWorks Animation library will likely see a fourth film, which includes the talents of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, and Jada Pinkett-Smith.
A sequel to the spin-off of DreamWorks' most successful franchise, 'Shrek,' with Antonio Banderas returning as the fierce feline, seems like a no-brainer. Katzenberg has hinted at the possible project but has not given the go-ahead -- yet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.