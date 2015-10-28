DreamWorks CEO says Tesla Model S saved his life

DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg was singing Elon Musk’s praises after suffering injuries in a Beverly Hills car crash.

Katzenberg broke his arm and wrist following the Oct. 19 accident, The Hollywood Reporter first reported. After receiving surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Katzenberg attended G

LSEN’s Respect Awards in Beverly Wilshire, sporting a pink cast and a sling.

At the event, Katzenberg said the car accident would have been much worse if not for the safety features of the Tesla Model S. The car was “destroyed” in the accident.

“Thank you, Elon Musk — you saved my life,” Katzenberg said.

Musk replied to Katzenberg’s comment, saying it was “much appreciated,” on Twitter late Monday night.

Compliment from Jeffrey is much appreciated, but the people of Tesla deserve all the credit

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2015

Katzenberg’s comments come just a few days after Consumer Reports pulled its recommendation of the Tesla Model S for reliability issues.

Musk addressed the CR report in a tweet on Thursday stating that Tesla had already fixed the reliability issues mentioned.

“Consumers Reports reliability survey includes a lot of early production cars. Already addressed in new cars,” Musk said in a tweet.

Consumer Reports reliability survey includes a lot of early production cars. Already addressed in new cars.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2015

