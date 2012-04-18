Dreams Do Come True On Wall Street — Merchants Cigar Bar Is Adding A Steakhouse Menu

Photo: flickr: katielips

Cigars + Steak = Happiness.We don’t have details, and we don’t know exactly what will be on the menu, but we do know that famed Upper East Side cigar bar Merchants is adding steak to it’s menu (via Grub Street).



Imagine tucking back downstairs in the plush living room space with a cigar after consuming a nice cut of steak.

Oh, and they’re redecorating that space — hopefully, it will be just as homie — and adding 30 new specialty cocktails.

Can we go now? (Obviously, we’ll have to do a story on it).

