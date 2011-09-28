Here's The Really Revolutionary Thing About The Boeing Dreamliner

Photo: boeingmedia.com

Boeing’s 787 “Dreamliner”, first announced in 2003, was exciting for a number of reasons: a more fuel-efficient, more aerodynamic aircraft as the first composite airliner, built without multiple aluminium sheets and thousands of fasteners.But the most intriguing part of the Dreamliner’s production was the production itself.



Rather than building the whole aircraft under one roof, Boeing announced that its factory in Everett, Washington would be receiving pre-built pieces from all over the world, to assemble those parts and make the final product.

Boeing Commercial aeroplanes works with 5,400 factories around the world. For Dreamliner assembly the company employed used 50 tier 1 suppliers, each working with multiple factories, plus secondary suppliers, a Boeing spokesman told us in an email. Boeing hoped for a simpler assembly line, lower inventory and quicker production overall.

As you’ve probably heard, there were delays. Lots of them. Eight years after announcing plans for the Dreamliner and four years after the expected release, the planes debuted this week.

Did it work?

Well, Boeing may have alienated its loyal Washington workforce, overshot its budget and paid millions in late fees, but the company says it will stick to this process going forward.

