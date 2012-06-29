DreamIt Ventures Nabs VC Karen Griffith Gryga As Managing Director

Karen Griffith Gryga, Managing Director of DreamIt Ventures

Photo: DreamIt

Startup accelerator DreamIt Ventures has hired venture capitalist Karen Griffith Gryga to become one of its Philadelphia-based Managing Directors.Over the past four years, DreamIt has helped launch 80 companies including SV Angel-backed ShowMe and Adaptly. It’s currently accepting 15 startups for its 3-month fall program, which will start September 7.



Gryga has been an investor and entrepreneur for 20 years. She’s coming to DreamIt from FashInvest where she was CEO. She’ll remain involved as its Chairman.

In addition, Gryga is Executive Director of the Mid-Atlantic Angel Group which manages two funds.

