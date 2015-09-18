Salesforce's annual conference Dreamforce is so big it completely shuts down parts of downtown San Francisco

Every year, Salesforce hosts a huge customer conference called Dreamforce in downtown San Francisco.

With over 170,000 registered attendees this year, Dreamforce is easily one of the biggest tech events in the world.

In fact, it’s grown so big that it completely shuts down some parts of downtown San Francisco.

We took a walk around its main venue, Moscone Center, to show you what it looks like during Dreamforce.

Salesforce has been hosting Dreamforce since 2003. Dreamforce is like no other trade show -- it's part conference, part festival, and part music concert. Non-tech leaders like Hilary Clinton and General Colin Powell have made visits in the past. Business Insider Moscone Center is located at Howard Street between 3rd and 4th street in San Francisco. Business Insider During the four-day event, Salesforce shuts down the whole block on Howard Street, and turns it into a resting area exclusively reserved for Dreamforce attendees. Business Insider This is what Howard Street and Moscone Center typically looks like on a regular day. Google Maps There's everything from food and drinks to games and live music. People like to relax here, or just enjoy the weather, which usually gets warm around this time in San Francisco. Business Insider The area is closed off from non-Dreamforce attendees. You need this pass to get in. Business Insider Lots of people show up during the day. Salesforce claims more than 170,000 people are coming to the city for Dreamforce this year. That's roughly 20% of San Francisco's entire population. Business Insider It usually runs out of space during lunch. Some people have to eat on the stairs. Business Insider Salesforce even puts up its own flags in front of Moscone Center. Business Insider New street signs show up too, just for Dreamforce. Business Insider Like these ones. Business Insider There are tons of shuttle buses that run during the event. They cause a lot of traffic congestion. Business Insider It might be better to use one of these rickshaws. Business Insider You'll see more police in the area too. Business Insider But shop owners love Dreamforce because of the extra sales it drives. Mel's Drive-in, the popular diner right around the corner of 4th and Mission Street, more than doubles its hourly revenue and number of customers during Dreamforce, its assistant manager told us. Business Insider This store rented out the whole place to a Salesforce partner called Apttus. The store will be used as Apttus' VIP guest room during the event. Business Insider According to San Francisco Travel, last year's Dreamforce brought in an additional $226 million to the city. Business Insider You'll see a lot of these Salesforce ads all over the city. Business Insider The goal of all this is clear: it enhances Salesforce's brand value and potentially brings in more customers. It's a great marketing event for Salesforce. Business Insider And for attendees? A chance to party with strangers from around the world. Eugene Kim, Business Insider And see great bands. This is Metallica from 2011. YouTube

