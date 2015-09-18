This app shows the real reason most people come to Dreamforce

Dreamforce is Salesforce’s huge annual conference that lasts for four full days in downtown San Francisco.

But don’t think of it as just another trade show: Dreamforce is a combination of keynotes, expo, music, and best of all, parties.

In fact, with more than 170,000 registered attendees this year, Dreamforce has a seemingly endless number of parties going on at the moment.

And to help people track and reserve spots at these parties, app maker Doubledutch has created an app specifically built for Dreamforce called “Partyforce.”

The app comes with a lot more features than you’d expect, like a list of all the parties, a photo feed of user comments and photos, and even messaging. If you’re lucky, you might even get a chance to party on the Dreamboat, the cruise ship Salesforce rented for Dreamforce.

So if you’re at Dreamforce, make sure to download Partyforce here.

Here are a few screenshots of the app:

There’s a whole bunch of options to choose from.

Users can post photos or invites on the real-time party feed.

And if you’re into meeting new people…

