DreamCase converts Teslas into camping 'tents' by transforming the trunk into a bed on wheels

DreamCase has invented a bed-in-a-box that can turn a Tesla into a camping “tent.”

The case includes a foam mattress, duvet, and pillows.

DreamCase is challenging the need for camper vans by creating their eponymous product: a suitcase-esque capsule filled with bedding items that can turn the trunk of your car into a camping “tent.”

The idea for the DreamCase was born after its founder William Frost laid in the back of his Tesla watching the sunrise in Monte Carlo after a long night, Frost told Business Insider.

“The previous evening I had been on a ‘life hack’ mission to see how I could spend an evening in one of the world’s most expensive places with only four resources at hand(:) Tesla Model S, $US1,000 Suit, 50 Euros and a home-made sleeping solution for my car,” Frost said.

The company was established in 2016 and formally launched in 2017. Five weeks after the release of DreamCase, Tesla updated the Model S and X with “Camper Mode.” This mode maintains climate control and air filtration throughout the night and has ignited a popular subculture of Tesla campers in the community of EV owners, Bloomberg reported.

“We aim to inspire people to find adventure on the road less travelled, to go and see what’s over the next hill, the next mountain, to transform the very concept of sleeping on ones car, and to ignite what we believe will be the future of outdoor recreational travel,” the auto-accessory maker said in a statement.

“DreamCase’s mission is to inspire everyday people to spend more time in nature by converting their car into a bed on wheels,” Frost said in a statement.

It claims to be the only serious producer of car beds in the world by using a compact bedding system.

The case is available for over 150 car models from different car brands.

These include: Tesla, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, and Volkswagen, to name a few.

The DreamCase price varies based on the car model. It’s $US779 for the Tesla Model S, $US709 for the Model X, and $US679 for the Model 3.

It is also $US779 for models like the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Porsche Cayenne, and Ford Focus.

The case can be completely unpacked in less than three minutes.

It comes with a multilayered memory foam pad, duvet, and pillows.

The mattress is 38.58 inches by 76.38 inches …

… and consists of four foam panels that can be connected together. These panels can be folded and stacked inside of the case.

The multifunctional pads can also be detached and used as outdoor seating pads.

For faster unpacking, there’s a Quick Pack Mode that takes less than 60 seconds.

This is convenient for drivers at a SuperCharger who want to have a “quick leg stretch,” according to Frost.

The mode is a “half-built configuration” that allows users to flip the bed out quickly …

… while still occupying less than 50% of the trunk space in most cars.

Many users permanently keep their DreamCase in Quick Pack Mode, Frost said.

There’s also a sheeting add-on that provides a duvet, mattress, and pillow covers made from 100% “Mako Satin cotton,” according to its maker.

The sheets come in beige, black, white, or grey.

“DreamCase turns your car into the world’s greatest tent,” Frost said.

The car-bed systems will be more broadly distributed to the auto market in 2020, the maker told Business Insider.

