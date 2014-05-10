Charter This Megayacht With An Inflatable Water Slide For $US425,000 A Week

The DREAM, a newly refit 197-foot megayacht complete with inflatable water slide and panoramic movie theatre, is ready to sail the high seas.Originally constructed in 2001 as the Excellence III, the DREAM emerged from a two-year renovation in 2013 with a new interior, a new paint scheme and a new name.

According to the yacht’s broker, Northrop & Johnson, the DREAM is ready to be chartered for $US425,000 per week.

