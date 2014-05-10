Charter This Megayacht With An Inflatable Water Slide For $US425,000 A Week

Benjamin Zhang
The DREAM, a newly refit 197-foot megayacht complete with inflatable water slide and panoramic movie theatre, is ready to sail the high seas.Originally constructed in 2001 as the Excellence III, the DREAM emerged from a two-year renovation in 2013 with a new interior, a new paint scheme and a new name.

According to the yacht’s broker, Northrop & Johnson, the DREAM is ready to be chartered for $US425,000 per week.

The DREAM's exterior styling is courtesy of the craftsmen at Abeking & Rasmussen.

The German-built yacht's 7 cabins have room for 15 guests.

Manned by a crew of 15, the DREAM can reach a maximum speed of 16 knots.

The interior is masterfully done by the award winning designers at Bannenberg & Rowell.

Enjoy all that the DREAM has to offer. For starters, take the plunge down the DREAM's onboard water slide.

There is also a trampoline, a wind surfer, and a pair of kayaks.

Not to mention 4 paddle boards.

You can always take a dip in the hot tub.

Or get a tan on the aft-deck.

Occupants can pass the time in the yacht's stylish lounge.

Enjoy a sunny afternoon with an ocean view.

Or a world class meal in the yacht's beautiful dining room.

Catch a flick on the vessel's 103-inch theatre screen.

Have a good night's sleep in this tastefully appointed bedroom suite.

Passengers can surf the web in this modern office.

Do some yoga in the onboard studio.

Or lift some weights like Michael Jordan.

