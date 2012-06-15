THE DREAM TEAM: How The Greatest Team In The World Changed Sports Forever

Photo: NBA TV

While you were asleep Wednesday night a channel many of you probably don’t get, or simply don’t know where it is on your cable lineup — NBA TV — aired “The Dream Team.”The amazing one and one-half hour-long documentary followed the most incredible team ever assembled: the 1992 United States Olympic basketball squad that participated at the games in Barcelona.



The group included future Hall of Famers like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley and Larry Bird.

And despite their complete domination at the ’92 games, and at the tuneup games before then, the Dream Team had its fair share of struggles and controversy.

If you were unlucky enough to miss the broadcast Wednesday, NBA TV will re-air the documentary a few more times over the next few days. But if you want to catch up on it quickly make sure to click through to see everything you missed.

Special thanks to @jose3030 for posting the entire film on YouTube.

