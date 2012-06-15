THE DREAM TEAM: How The Greatest Team In The World Changed Sports Forever

Photo: NBA TV
While you were asleep Wednesday night a channel many of you probably don’t get, or simply don’t know where it is on your cable lineup — NBA TV — aired “The Dream Team.”The amazing one and one-half hour-long documentary followed the most incredible team ever assembled: the 1992 United States Olympic basketball squad that participated at the games in Barcelona.
The group included future Hall of Famers like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley and Larry Bird.
And despite their complete domination at the ’92 games, and at the tuneup games before then, the Dream Team had its fair share of struggles and controversy.
If you were unlucky enough to miss the broadcast Wednesday, NBA TV will re-air the documentary a few more times over the next few days. But if you want to catch up on it quickly make sure to click through to see everything you missed.
Special thanks to @jose3030 for posting the entire film on YouTube.
With the rule change allowing NBA players to participate, organisers knew their biggest hurdle was convincing Michael Jordan to skip his offseason golf rounds and lead the team
Take came easy when USA basketball was able convince some of the best players in the world to come along for the ride
One very controversial exclusion from the team was Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas. organisers thought there was too much animosity between he and MJ to make it work
Coaching the squad was left up to legendary Detroit Pistons head man Chuck Daly for his ability to control tough personalities
Things got off to a bad start when the Dream Team's first scrimmage against college players resulted in a big loss, led by University of Michigan's Chris Webber
The embarrassment made Daly ask that the scoreboard be erased before media came in to talk to the players
But the loss gave Daly exactly what he wanted: a chance to actually coach these superstars and convince them that it wouldn't come easy
His assistant, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, believes Daly actually threw the game against college players by not playing Jordan very much so they could all learn a valuable lesson
After qualifying for the 1992 Barcelona games it was off to scenic Monte Carlo for some extra training and relaxation
The setting gave Daly a chance to bond with his top star, Jordan, over daily rounds of golf. (Aside: MJ's shorts are amazing!)
Although the intra-squad scrimmages got heated, it also brought basketball's two biggest stars together unlike anyone expected
With Monte Carlo in the back drop, the team was off to Barcelona to bring the gold medal back to where it belonged
But he was able to make amends quickly by embracing his celebrity status and living it up with a large throng of fans on the streets of Barcelona every night
Which led to even more attention and rock star-like nuttiness, including opposing players snapping pictures of the team from the bench (bottom right)
Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton was the only one who was able to blend in, walking outside with his family without anyone noticing he was a Dream Team member
Through it all the end result was never in question. The U.S. dominated its way to an easy gold medal
The legacy of the Dream Team lives on today in how this group of superstars made basketball a global sport, eventually bringing the world's greatest players to the NBA
