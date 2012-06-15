THE DREAM TEAM: How The Greatest Team In The World Changed Sports Forever

Lorenzo Arguello
The Dream Team NBA TV Documentary

Photo: NBA TV

While you were asleep Wednesday night a channel many of you probably don’t get, or simply don’t know where it is on your cable lineup — NBA TV — aired “The Dream Team.”The amazing one and one-half hour-long documentary followed the most incredible team ever assembled: the 1992 United States Olympic basketball squad that participated at the games in Barcelona.

The group included future Hall of Famers like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley and Larry Bird.

And despite their complete domination at the ’92 games, and at the tuneup games before then, the Dream Team had its fair share of struggles and controversy.

If you were unlucky enough to miss the broadcast Wednesday, NBA TV will re-air the documentary a few more times over the next few days. But if you want to catch up on it quickly make sure to click through to see everything you missed.

Special thanks to @jose3030 for posting the entire film on YouTube.

The disappointing 1988 games (bronze medal) were the last time U.S.A. basketball used amateurs

With the rule change allowing NBA players to participate, organisers knew their biggest hurdle was convincing Michael Jordan to skip his offseason golf rounds and lead the team

Take came easy when USA basketball was able convince some of the best players in the world to come along for the ride

One very controversial exclusion from the team was Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas. organisers thought there was too much animosity between he and MJ to make it work

When the team was complete it included an incredible 11 future Hall of Fame players

Coaching the squad was left up to legendary Detroit Pistons head man Chuck Daly for his ability to control tough personalities

The reasoning behind Daly's selection is perfectly explained by the eloquent Charles Barkley

Things got off to a bad start when the Dream Team's first scrimmage against college players resulted in a big loss, led by University of Michigan's Chris Webber

The embarrassment made Daly ask that the scoreboard be erased before media came in to talk to the players

But the loss gave Daly exactly what he wanted: a chance to actually coach these superstars and convince them that it wouldn't come easy

His assistant, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, believes Daly actually threw the game against college players by not playing Jordan very much so they could all learn a valuable lesson

After qualifying for the 1992 Barcelona games it was off to scenic Monte Carlo for some extra training and relaxation

The setting gave Daly a chance to bond with his top star, Jordan, over daily rounds of golf. (Aside: MJ's shorts are amazing!)

Although the intra-squad scrimmages got heated, it also brought basketball's two biggest stars together unlike anyone expected

With Monte Carlo in the back drop, the team was off to Barcelona to bring the gold medal back to where it belonged

But he was able to make amends quickly by embracing his celebrity status and living it up with a large throng of fans on the streets of Barcelona every night

Meanwhile all the U.S. kept doing was annihilate its opponents day in and day out

Which led to even more attention and rock star-like nuttiness, including opposing players snapping pictures of the team from the bench (bottom right)

Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton was the only one who was able to blend in, walking outside with his family without anyone noticing he was a Dream Team member

Through it all the end result was never in question. The U.S. dominated its way to an easy gold medal

Which led to some strong emotions many players didn't expect would come out...

...and laid the foundation for life long friendships that could've never been fostered otherwise

The legacy of the Dream Team lives on today in how this group of superstars made basketball a global sport, eventually bringing the world's greatest players to the NBA

More old Olympians...

What have Mark Spitz, Bruce Jenner and Jackie Joyner-Kersee been up to since their gold medal-winning heydays?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.