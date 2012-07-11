Original Dream Team Member: I Thought Charles Barkley Was A Fat Team Manager The First Time I Met Him

Photo: NBA TV

Although their individual stars didn’t reach their ultimate peak until they got to the NBA, many of the 1992 Dream Teamers met one another during their days as can’t-miss amateurs.For sharp shooter Chris Mullin and all-time great power forward Charles Barkley that encounter came in the summer of 1982 during a tour with the U.S. junior team, according to Jack McCallum’s just released “Dream Team” book.

Both were sophomores in college at the time when Mullin walked into the room the two would be sharing and a shirtless Barkley began grilling him about what it was like being from New York City.

“[He] was real interested that I came from there, almost like—I hesitate to say it—a fan. I swear to God, I thought he was working for the basketball organisation or something, maybe like a manager. I did not know he was a player.”

Mullin was very surprised when he saw Barkley at practice the next day.

“And then we started playing and there’s this fat kid jumping out of the gym and … I mean, I never saw anything like it.”

Jack McCallum’s “Dream Team: How Michael, Magic, Larry, Charles, and the Greatest Team of All Time Conquered the World and Changed the Game of Basketball Forever” came out Tuesday, July 10, so we’ll be combing through it for interesting tidbits throughout the week.

