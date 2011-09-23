WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Dream Team 20 Years Later

The Dream Team that took the 1992 Barcelona Olympics by storm was formed 20 years ago this week.
This collection of the biggest NBA stars in the world remains one of the more dominant teams in sports history.
But its legacy goes far beyond the beatdowns they gave opponents in Spain — the team is a huge part of the rise of basketball as a global sport.
But all know about the dramatic growth basketball and the NBA has experienced in the last 20 yeas.
What about the Dream Teamers themselves?
Patrick Ewing is probably the archetypal NBA centre.
After he retired from the NBA, he went into coaching.
Now, he's moulding Magic centre Dwight Howard into an offensive force is Orlando.
Laettner dabbled in business after retiring.
But his realty company Blue Devil Ventures took a dive after the economic downturn in 2008.
He's currently working to pay back his debts, and wants to get back into coaching on the college level.
Magic Johnson remains a part of the basketball world as an on-air studio analyst for ESPN.
In addition to his TV work, he's done well in the business world.
Last year, he sold his stake in the Lakers for $10 million.
Robinson went in to the wonderful world of finance after being the league's dominant centre in his prime.
He and Daniel Bassichis of Goldman Sachs formed Admiral Capital Group in 2007.
The company is a private equity group with 'a desire to make a positive social impact,' according to its website.
After dominating on the court, Bird moved to the front office.
He has been the president of basketball operations for the Pacers since 2003.
Jordan is part owner and GM of the Charlotte Bobcats.
He also plays a ton of golf and listens to people call him the greatest of all time all day.
Sir Charles is a natural on TV.
He works for TNT, sitting alongside Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, and Chris Webber on Inside The NBA.
Mullin was in the front office for a while -- working at the GM of the Golden State Warriors.
He was fired in 2009, and joined ESPN's NBA team this season.
The Mailman was one of the softest spoken NBA stars on the Dream Team.
He currently owns a Toyota dealership in Utah,
In addition, he was the strength and conditioning coach for his alma mater Louisiana Tech in 2007.
Scottie lost $120 million in career earnings because of bad business deals, according to Yahoo!.
But he returned to the Bulls as a 'team embassador' in 2010.
John Stockton has six kids, many of whom are athletes. His son currently plays pro ball in Germany.
He also coached an 6th grade girl's AAU game in 2008.
Clyde was on season four of DWTS, but was voted off after four weeks.
Before that, he was the head basketball coach of the University of Houston.
Coach Chuck Daly died in 2009. He won two NBA titles with the Pistons, and one gold medal with the Dream Team
