The Mastermind Behind Kanye West's 'Watch The Throne' Tour Has A Startup That Logs Your Dreams

If you have a hard time remembering you dreams, you’re not the only one.

In fact, researchers say we forget 95% of our dreams.

Hunter Lee Soik, the former creative consultant for Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Watch the Throne” tour, wants to help with a new startup called SHADOW.

SHADOW is an alarm clock that helps you record and remember your dreams. It just launched a $US50,000 campaign on Kickstarter. Already, SHADOW has raised more than $US1,500.

The app will gently wake you up with escalating alarms and then immediately prompt you to either type or speak about your dreams. Over time, you’ll be able to explore if your dream is unique or recurring, and if so, how often it happens. You can choose to share your dreams with other people, or keep them totally private.

Eventually, SHADOW will be able to determine what people dream about during thunderstorms, or if teachers dream differently than journalists.

There are, of course, privacy issues to take into account. But Soik ensures that your dreams will be safe.

“From the time your dream comes out of your lips or fingertips, it will be encrypted with 2048-bit SSL,” Soik says. “During both transmission and storage of your dreams we will be using best-in-class encryption standards so you can rest assured that no one will be reading your dreams without your consent.”

Take a look at the app below.

