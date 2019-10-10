I pay more than $4,000 a year to take advantage of credit card perks, but 5 dream benefits would immediately make another card irresistible

Courtesy of Caroline Lupini Caroline Lupini in Oahu, Hawaii.

I get great benefits from the cards I carry, but it doesn’t mean that there aren’t benefits I wish that I had. It may not be realistic to consider that card issuers would add benefits in a world where many banks are paring back (or even eliminating) valuable benefits. However, card benefits are a truly differentiating factor and the right combination of benefits can make the difference between being the card at the top of my wallet and a card I am calling to cancel.

Here are the dream credit card benefits I wish I had:

1. Worldwide car rental liability insurance

Most premium and travel credit cards offer at least secondary comprehensive and collision coverage for rental cars. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve (my own go-to travel card) even include primary coverage, so you don’t have to claim your own insurance. What’s missing? Liability insurance.

If you rent a car in Costa Rica, Mexico, and many other places, you are required to purchase liability insurance at the rental counter. And that’s the “gotcha” on international rentals. If a card provided liability insurance, allowing you a credible and worry-free way to decline all insurance at the rental counter, it would be a game changer.

2. Missed flight protection

Airlines used to take care if you if you got to the airport late through no fault of your own. Most had an informal “flat tire rule” where they’d take care of you up to two hours after your flight. Your airline would just put you on standby and you had a good chance of getting on the next flight.

With the advent of basic economy, those days are over. Nowadays, if you miss a flight, your ticket is gone and you’re stranded – if you want to travel, you will have to purchase an expensive walk-up fare (if one is even available). Worst of all, if you are travelling on separate tickets, this can happen if your inbound flight was delayed and you missed your onward connection.

And no, the heavily touted trip interruption coverage included with some credit cards does not cover any of this. The first credit card that offers missed flight protection will go to the top of my wallet for airfare spend.

3. No-fee over-the-counter international cash advances

I’d love to see credit card companies enable a long overdue “hack.” It can be astonishingly expensive to use ATMs abroad – for example, the ATM fee in Thailand is over $US6 and the transaction amounts are set intentionally low so you have to rack up a lot of fees! (Though my favourite Charles Schwab debit card does help with this by reimbursing ATM fees.)

Meanwhile, credit card cash advances made at a bank branch can be taken with no local transaction fees. The problem is,your bank will charge you an arm and a leg (typically a large transaction fee, plus a percentage of the transaction, plus an eye-popping interest rate that starts the day you take the advance).

If I could get around ATM fees by taking no-fee international cash advances from my credit card instead (with repayment on the same terms as a purchase), I would only use this service a couple of times a year – but I’d keep the card that let me do it at the top of my wallet for international trips. This would also come in handy in the case of a lost or eaten-by-the-ATM debit card or in the rare case where done of the ATMs in town seem to like my debit card at all.

4. A Google-powered travel portal

Credit cards that allow you to spend your points directly on travel use partners that often display more limited inventory, more expensive prices, and more restrictive conditions than you can find other places online. Google does a much better job at finding good deals on flights and hotels than any of the credit card companies, so I’d love to see them partner with Google instead. After all, “1.5 cents per point in value” isn’t really that if everything costs 10-50% more.

5. Dynamic currency ripoff reversal

If you don’t watch carefully when you charge your card overseas, you might get stung by “dynamic currency conversion.” What does this mean? Your card will be charged in dollars, at a terrible exchange rate, instead of the local currency. This can cost you 3% or more extra. Dynamic currency ripoff reversal would detect when you were cheated by a dynamic currency conversion scam and automatically credit back the amount you got ripped off.

Talking about new card benefits is probably living in a fantasy world. The trend with banks and card issuers is to remove benefits and become less competitive rather than add them and become more so. However, smaller banks have a real opportunity to move in with truly differentiating benefits. I hope that they do!

