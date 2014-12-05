The Top 10 Dream Jobs In The UK

Two-hundred years ago, Napoleon called Britain “a nation of shopkeepers,” and it seems that’s still true today.

Most Britons said they wished they wished they could own an independent shop, in a survey conducted by American Express, in conjunction with research firm Conlumino, to find out which jobs British people dream of the most. A career as a musician or a scientist round out the top three.

Of course, dreaming is one thing, and acting on that passion another. According to American Express, only one in 20 adults are trying to make his or her dream a reality and open their own shop in the next five years.

Check out the top 10 list below:

