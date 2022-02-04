A picturesque Scottish island with only 15 residents is hiring a park ranger to monitor its bird population. They’ll get free accommodation and be paid $31,000 per year.

The Isle of Canna has 15 residents. Tim Graham / Contributor

National Trust Scotland is hiring a ranger to move to a tiny Scottish Island.

The Isle of Canna is located 19 miles (31km) from the Scottish mainland and only accessible by ferry.

Applicants must be comfortable working alone and have sound social media knowledge, the job ad says.

Remote roles are in high demand from workers wanting to give up the daily commute — but while this could certainly be described as remote, it won’t allow for home working.

The owner of a bird sanctuary, on a tiny island 19 miles (31km) from the Scottish mainland, is hiring a park ranger to move to the island for eight months.

The Isle of Canna, part of a series of islands known as the Inner Hebrides, is home to only 15 full-time residents. At 6.9 kilometers long by one kilometer wide, it is only accessible by ferry. Aside from the bird sanctuary, Canna provides a stop-off destination for cruise ships.

Canna’s owner, National Trust Scotland (NTS), is hiring a ranger to move to the island between March and November. They’ll be expected to monitor local wildlife, fix footpaths, and provide information to 6,000 annual visitors.

They’ll also be expected to work closely with the Community Development Trust, which is run by the island’s residents, to help maintain the island.

In return, they’ll be given free shared accommodation for the entirety of their stay and paid the equivalent salary of £22,752 ($30,921) per annum.

The job is advertised on the NTS website, under the highlands and islands region section. According to the posting, the ideal candidate must have significant experience in several areas, including heritage and cultural studies or nature conservation.

Being comfortable with lone working and having sound knowledge of Microsoft and social media are among the other requirements.

The deadline is Friday, February 4.

It’s not the only vacancy being filled on Canna. National Trust Scotland is also hiring for a couple to take over the island’s guesthouse.