9 Books That Will Help You Find Work You Love

David Whyte is a poet turned consultant turned poet-consultant. His book 'Crossing the Unknown Sea' is a gorgeously written inquiry into what role our jobs, careers, and overall work should have in our lives.

The center of Whyte's argument is that your career is in fact a conversation -- one that you have with yourself and with society.

The book is full of sentence-long gems that immediately burrow themselves into your brain.

Such as:

• 'Good work, done well for the right reasons and with an end in mind, has always been a sign … of an inner and outer maturity.' • 'Without some kind of fire at the center of the conversation, a sense of journey through work, life becomes just another strategic game plan, a way of pulling wool over the eyes of reality while we get our own way.' • 'The genius of an individual lies in the inhabitation of their peculiar and particular spirit in conversation with the world.'

