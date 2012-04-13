This Has To Be The Best Job Opening At Google, Right?

Google is hiring a “Doodler” to illustrate all of those cool Google logos for special days of the year.



This sounds like a really awesome job. You make some illustrations every now and again. The rest of the time you eat free Google food and get free Google haircuts. (See: The Best Google Perks)

Unfortunately, you probably have to have had a 4.0 from Stanford to be worthy of the gig.

Apply here.

Photo: Google

