This Has To Be The Best Job Opening At Google, Right?

Google is hiring a “Doodler” to illustrate all of those cool Google logos for special days of the year.
This sounds like a really awesome job. You make some illustrations every now and again. The rest of the time you eat free Google food and get free Google haircuts. (See: The Best Google Perks)
Unfortunately, you probably have to have had a 4.0 from Stanford to be worthy of the gig.
Photo: Google
