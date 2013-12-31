NYC's Dream Hotel Downtown Has A $US40,000 New Year's Eve Table That Comes With Macklemore's Friendship For The Night

To those appalled or surprised by the Times Square Applebees’ $375 New Year’s Eve party, allow us to offer an alternative for a modest price differential.

For $US40,000 The Dream Hotel Downtown is offering a king’s table for you and 30 or so of your friends. The table comes with 20 bottles of Circo vodka, 20 bottles of 2004 Moet Chandon Imperial, and a new friend for the night, Macklemore.

See, it’s not hard to find people doing some seriously ostentatious partying in New York City on New Year’s Eve. What’s harder is finding out who — or which spots — are taking the affair more seriously than everyone else. That means setting a solid base — a $US40,000 base. After that, it can only get bigger.

The Dream Downtown’s package is called, ‘Living the Dream,” and it was Strategic Group’s Jonathan Schwartz, who made it into a reality after the Dream managed to pin down Macklemore as its New Year’s Eve host earlier this month.

“It’s funny he [Macklemore] came to the Dream Downtown for the MTV after party that Jay-Z and Diddy held, and he took a liking to it there,” said Schwartz.

The Dream Downtown isn’t the only spot offering New Year’s revelers a super-luxe table. The word on the street is the LIV, the club at Miami’s Fontainebleau Hotel has a dream table for its NYE bash featuring Pharrell and Afrojack. Here in New York City, Cedric Gervias is DJing at Marquee and for $US20,000 a table of guests can dance right as his feet.

This flies in the face of everyone that has said that bottle service is dead in nightlife. It’s not.

Yes, the DJ experience is drawing crowds that just want to dance, but that didn’t kill bottle service, it just rolled it in, and then segmented it into another kind of party. If you want it, it’s there, if you don’t, that’s cool too. Marquee’s deal is a perfect example of that — you can have the big name DJ, and the pricey table all at once.

Or you can forego the latter and rock with the masses.

In other words — Not sitting at the Dream Downtown’s $US40,000 table, or the $US15,000 table, or the $US10,000 means that you won’t get a waitress (gymnast) doing back flips with a sparkler in her mouth delivering your bottles to you, but you can still get into the party by buying a general admission tickets starting at $US250.

So mabe you could still make friends with Macklemore if you really, really tried.

Check out the flier for the party below:

