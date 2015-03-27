The 50 most desirable employers for liberal arts students

Grade school kids aren’t the only ones who dream of working for Disney one day. Turns out it’s the most desirable employer among college students with a background in humanities, liberal arts, or education.

Universum, a global research and advisory firm, recently surveyed 22,976 of these undergraduates and asked them to choose the companies and organisations they’d consider working for from a list of 230 options.

Next they asked respondents to choose the five employers they most want to work for.

Universum then put together a ranking of the most desirable employers, based on the percentage of students who chose a company as one of their top five “ideal” employers.

The Walt Disney Company, which has five business segments — media networks, interactive media, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, and consumer products — came out on top for a second consecutive year.

The United Nations, Google, the FBI, and National Geographic rounded out the top five.

Here are the top 50:

“This list is valuable both for employers and for talent,” says Melissa Murray Bailey, president of Universum Americas. “Employers use this list to understand how attractive they are to their future candidates — as well as how students perceive them versus their competitors. For talent, these rankings can introduce them to new options. Humanities students in particular often don’t have career paths that are as predefined as students in other majors, and aren’t being as actively recruited by some firms, so it’s helpful for them to know what their peers consider to be top options.”

