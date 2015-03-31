50 companies business students dream of working for

Google is known for offering appealing perks, great pay, and an exceptional workplace culture — so it’s no surprise that undergraduate business students find the search behemoth to be the most desirable employer.

Universum, a global research and advisory firm, recently surveyed 25,606 of these undergraduates and asked them to choose the companies and organisations they’d consider working for from a list of 230 options.

Next they asked respondents to choose the five employers they most want to work for.

Universum then put together a ranking of the most desirable employers, based on the percentage of students who chose a company as one of their top five “ideal” employers. (They also did this for liberal arts students and natural science students.)

Google, which specialises in online advertising technologies, cloud computing, software, and, of course, search, landed at the top of the list, as a whopping 23.08% of business undergrads named it their dream employer.

The Walt Disney Company, Apple, Nike, and JPMorgan Chase rounded out the top five.

Here are the top 50:

“For employers recruiting business students today, it’s crucial to articulate the mission of the organisation,” says Melissa Murray Bailey, president of Universum Americas. “Doing this, as well as showcasing how each employee has an impact on that greater good, will help to make companies more attractive to this group.”

Click here for the full list of the 100 most desirable employers for business undergrads.

NOW WATCH: 12 Things Every College Student Should Do Before Graduation



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.