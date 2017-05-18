15 places where engineering majors dream of working

Brendan Smialowski / Stringer / Getty Images Entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX took one of the top three spots on the list.

Engineering students have the potential to make quite a lot of dough after graduation.

So where do they want to work?

Universum, a global research and advisory firm, recently surveyed 81,102 students from 359 universities in the US about their views on various employers.

Out of those respondents, 11,434 were studying engineering.

Universum ranked a number of companies (and a few governmental agencies) based on the percentage of engineering students who reported that they’d want to work for the organisation after graduation.

Here are the top 15 organisations that engineering students are excited about:

15. ExxonMobil David McNew/Getty Images Headquartered in Irving, Texas, ExxonMobil is an oil and gas company. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 5.24% 14. Central Intelligence Agency Pool/Getty Images Founded in 1947, the CIA is the US government agency focused on foreign intelligence. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 5.31% 13. US Air Force Brian Lawdermilk / Stringer / Getty Images The US Air Force is the aerial branch of America's military. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 5.42% 12. Environmental Protection Agency Scott Olson/Getty Images The EPA is a US federal agency that focuses on protecting the environment and public health. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 5.75% 11. Microsoft David Ramos / Stringer / Getty Images Microsoft is an American tech company based in Redmond, California. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 6.92% 10. US Department of Energy Alex Wong/Getty Images The Department of Energy is a US government department dedicated to policies regarding energy and nuclear waste. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 7.67% 9. General Electric (GE) Joe Raedle/Getty Images Based in Boston, Massachusetts, GE is a Fortune 500 conglomerate that was founded in 1892. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 17.36% 8. Apple Jack Taylor / Stringer Based in Cupertino, California, Apple is the world's largest tech company by revenue. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 9.27% 7. Walt Disney Company Disney Parks/Getty Founded in 1923, the Walt Disney Company is the world's second largest mass media conglomerate. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 10.57% 6. Lockheed Martin Corporation Alex Wong/Getty Images Lockheed Martin Corporation is a US company specializing in defence and aerospace technology. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 12.21% 5. Boeing Stephen Brashear / Stringer / Getty Images Boeing designs and sells aeroplanes and other aerospace products. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 15.93% 4. Google Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Google is an American tech company based in Mountain View, California. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 17.36% 3. SpaceX NASA / Handout SpaceX is an aerospace corporation founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 19.14% 2. Tesla VCG/Getty Images Tesla is a US automaker and solar panel company that focuses on electric cars. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 19.25% 1. NASA Ethan Miller/Getty Images NASA is the US government's space and aeronautics agency. Percentage of engineering students who want to work there: 23.78%

