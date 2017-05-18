13 places where computer science majors dream of working

Computer-savvy students have a ton of opportunities when it comes to jobs.

But where do they most want to work?

Global research and advisory firm Universum recently surveyed 81,102 students from 359 US universities, of whom 4,503 were studying computer science, to find out.

Universum ranked a number of companies (not to mention several governmental agencies), based on the percentage of computer science students who reported that they’d want to work for the organisation after graduation.

Here are the top 13 organisations that computer science students really want to work for after they graduate:

15. Intel Alexander Koerner / Stringer / Getty Images Intel is a technology company that was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 8.16% 14. Riot Games Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty Images Founded in 2006, Riot Games is a video game developer based in Los Angeles, California. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 8.56% 13. National Security Agency (NSA) Zach Gibson / Stringer / Getty Images The NSA is a US intelligence agency that deals primarily with monitoring and processing data. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 8.93% 12. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Pool/Getty Images Founded in 1947, the CIA is the US government agency focused on foreign intelligence. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 10.24% 11. SpaceX NASA / Handout SpaceX is an aerospace corporation founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 10.37% 10. Tesla VCG/Getty Images Tesla is a US automaker and solar panel company that focuses on electric cars. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 10.88% 8. NASA Ethan Miller/Getty Images NASA is the US government's space and aeronautics agency. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 12.68% 7. Walt Disney Company Disney Parks/Getty Founded in 1923, the Walt Disney Company is the world's second largest mass media conglomerate. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 13.28% 6. Blizzard Entertainment Sascha Schuermann / Stringer / Getty Images Blizzard Entertainment is a Irvine, California-based video game developer. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 13.36% 4. Facebook Sean Gallup/Getty Images Founded in 2004, Facebook is a social media service based in Menlo Park, California. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 17.84% 3. Apple Jack Taylor / Stringer Based in Cupertino, California, Apple is the world's largest tech company by revenue. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 23.92% 2. Microsoft David Ramos / Stringer / Getty Images Microsoft is an American tech company based in Redmond, California. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 32.63% 1. Google Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Google is an American tech company based in Mountain View, California. Percentage of computer science students who want to work there: 52.75%

