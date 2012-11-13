Illegal Immigrants Are Lobbying To Win The Right To Practice Law In 50 States

Photo: Flickr/SEIU International

A nonprofit group called the DREAM Bar Association is lobbying every state in the union to grant law licenses to undocumented immigrants.The group wants all 50 states to enact laws allowing graduates of ABA-accredited schools to receive law licenses after they pass the bar – regardless of their immigration status.



“This is a fundamental question of fairness,” Jose Magaña, president of the group, said in a written statement issued ahead of a Tuesday press conference.

The DREAM Bar Association filed friend-of-the-court briefs with state supreme courts in Florida and California, which are both weighing whether lawyers can practice if they were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The group takes its name from the bipartisan legislation that would provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

