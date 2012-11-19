After Losing Six Games In A Row, Eagles Player Says Philly Is Still The Most Talented Team In The NFL

Tony Manfred

The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-7 after getting demolished by the Redskins 31-6 today.

Philly has lost three-straight games by at least 13 points, and is 0-6 after shocking the Giants back in Week 4. But Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who found himself in hot water for trying and failing to spear Robert Griffin III today, is still not convinced that the Eagles aren’t the best team in the league:

The Cardinals, Steelers, Lions, Falcons, Saints, Cowboys, and Redskins have lined up and beaten the Eagles this year. 

Here’s the failed helmet-to-helmet hit that DRC luckily missed on:

Photo: @dhm

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.