A British Team Just Smashed An Electric Car Speed Record [VIDEO]

Drayson Racing’s Lola has set a new EV speed record.

A British team has set a new world land speed record for an electric car, demolishing the former record by a whopping 29 mph.



Former British science minister Lord Paul Drayson, whose firm Drayson Racing built the 850 horsepower ride dubbed “Lola,” drove the car Wednesday evening.

He hit 204.185 mph during two runs on a 3 kilometer track at a Royal Air Force base in Yorkshire.

That makes Lola the world’s fastest electric car under 2,204 pounds, according to the Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA). The former record in the category, 175 mph, was set by General Electric’s Battery Box car in 1974.

To compensate for the weight of a large battery, Drayson used a carbon fibre chassis and body, allowing the car to go from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds, according to The Detroit Bureau.

Drayson Racing is hoping to break a few more records, including for EV acceleration, and says the FIA will confirm its speed record after those attempts.

Watch the record-setting run:

The Drayson Racing FIA World Land Speed Record from Drayson Racing on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.