Draymond Green will not be suspended for kicking Steven Adams

Draymond Green will not be suspended for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals after kicking Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the groin, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

The incident came in the second quarter of Game 3 as Green drove to the basket and was fouled by Stevens. After losing the ball on the way up to take a shot, Green kicked his leg forward and Adams fell to the ground in pain. It was the second time this series that Green had kicked Adams in the groin.





