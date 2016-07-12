Report: Draymond Green arrested for assault

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green was reportedly arrested over the weekend in East Lansing, Michigan for assault, according to Brendan F. Quinn of MLive. The details of the arrest are not yet known.

Green, who played college basketball at Michigan State and will represent Team USA next month at the Olympics, will reportedly have 10 days to return to East Lansing and be arraigned by the city’s attorney’s office, according to MLive.

The local police would neither confirm nor deny Green’s arrest, but offered the following statement (via MLive):

“The police department is not confirming any arrest with that name,” said Lt. Scott Wrigglesworth, the East Lansing police department Public Information Officer. “What I can confirm is that we did arrest a current NBA basketball player this weekend and he was arrested for assault. That’s all we’re confirming right now.”

We have reached out to Green’s agent and the Golden State Warriors for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.