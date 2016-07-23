Draymond Green reaches plea agreement in assault case

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has reached a plea agreement following his arrest in early July for assault, the Detroit Free Press reports.

According to the Freep Sports, Green will receive no criminal offenses, but must pay a $560 fine and have no contact with the victim for one year. The charge will become a civil infraction.

Green will represent Team USA in Rio at the Olympics next month.

