Draymond Green spotted watching Game 5 with Marshawn Lynch at Oakland A's game

Draymond Green is suspended for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but he is not missing the action.

Green is watching the game from a suite across the street at the Oakland Coliseum, during an Oakland A’s game. He is in the suite with Oakland native Marshawn Lynch and Warriors general manager Bob Myers. 

Comcast Sportsnet caught a view of the group in the suite.

 

Another fan has apparently captured footage of Green leaving the suite to use a restroom. A swarm of fans gathered outside started chanting “MVP! MVP!”

Fans cheering MVP as Draymond comes out of the restroom. Damn, MVP of taking a leak. pic.twitter.com/XLPNmjdqKF
