Draymond Green mocks LeBron James for seemingly flopping to sell a hard foul after yet another brush-up

LeBron James and Draymond Green brought back memories of the 2016 NBA Finals with another dust-up after a hard foul.

In the second quarter of the Cavaliers and Warriors second and final meeting of the regular season, LeBron was leading a transition break when Draymond Green reached across James’ body to go for a steal.

While it was undoubtedly a foul, James sold it well, throwing his head back and slamming onto the court.

Afterward, Richard Jefferson got in Green’s face as both teams gathered while James stayed on the ground for a few moments. As Green walked away from the incident as referees reviewed the play, he mocked James’ flailing motion.

Here’s the whole play:

Green was called for a flagrant one foul, awarding James two free throws as the Cavs got the ball back.

Of course, it’s not the first time these two teams have had an incident, Green and James in particular. In last year’s Finals, Green earned a suspension for Game 6 after he swiped up at James’ groin as James stepped over him in Game 5. Many people felt the play was a turning point in the series as the Cavs then won three straight to win the championship.

While it was a minor moment that both teams seemed to get over quickly, it was also another reminder that there appears to be no love lost in the best rivalry in the NBA

Warriors’ Draymond Green hard fouls Cavaliers’ LeBron James & then mocks his flailing (all angles) pic.twitter.com/rzOTYiXhFt

— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 17, 2017

