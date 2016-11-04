Draymond Green sent out a simple note empathizing with the way the Cleveland Indians lost the World Series

Draymond Green knows what it’s like to blow a 3-1 series lead, and he and the rest of the Warriors have suffered through countless “3-1 lead” jokes since the Cavs came back to beat Golden State in the NBA Finals in June.

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Indians suffered the same fate as the Warriors, falling to the Chicago Cubs in Game 7 after leading the World Series three games to one.

The victory gave the Cubs their first World Series in 108, but Green took to Twitter not to congratulate the Cubs but to instead express his deepest sympathies (or something…) to Cleveland for blowing a 3-1 lead of their own.

Man 3-1 sucks

— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 3, 2016

One has to wonder how long Green had that Tweet teed up and ready to go. Congratulations to the Cubs, congratulations to the Cavs, and congratulations to Green on his viral tweet.

