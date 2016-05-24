Draymond Green is defending his dirty kick to a Thunder player with an odd line of reasoning

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is facing a possible suspension after kicking Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams in the groin during the Warriors’ Game 3 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Green received a flagrant-one foul on the play and stayed in the game, though many argued that he should have been ejected for what looked like an intentional kick.

Now, with the NBA weighing a suspension, Green is defending his actions with a line of reasoning that isn’t all that convincing.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Green said he shouldn’t be suspended like Cavaliers forward Dahntay Jones, who will miss a game after punching Raptors center Bismack Biyombo in the groin. Why? Green points out a punch and a kick are different.

Draymond Green says comparisons to Dahntay Jones incident don’t work because that was a “punch” and “a leg isn’t the same as an arm”

— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 23, 2016

Green also went after Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, who said the kick looked intentional after the game.

“Russell (Westbrook) said I did it on purpose but he’s a part of the superstar group that started all this acting in the NBA,” Green said. “I didn’t. So, I sold the call.”

What Green appears to be missing is that flopping is also a violation in the NBA, subject to fines and suspensions after enough infractions. Saying he was merely flopping because others do it isn’t a great argument.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also defended Green on Monday:

Steve Kerr says NBA is “rampant with flailing” and “lots of flopping” which contributes to the rash of low blows recently

— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 23, 2016

After Game 3, Kerr had said he didn’t think the kick was intentional and that incidental contact happens. He pointed to Westbrook kicking his legs out on three-point shot attempts as an example.

A league decision on Green’s punishment will likely come out on Monday, and it could have huge ramifications for what’s becoming an increasingly intense series between two Western Conference heavyweights.

