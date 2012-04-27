Draw Something Will Generate $50-$75 Million In Revenue This Year For Zynga, Says JP Morgan

Photo: Jon Williams (puffpuffdub)

Here’s an interesting tid bit from Doug Anmuth at JP Morgan.Based on Zynga’s raised guidance for 2012, Anmuth believes Draw Something, the social pictionary game Zynga just bought, is going to contribute $50-$75 million in revenue this year.



As a result, he thinks Zynga got a good deal, saying, “based on the $180 million purchase price, we think the ~3X bookings multiple makes sense.”

What about those collapsing daily active users? Anmuth sees them, but thinks Zynga is adding features to stabilise the decline.

