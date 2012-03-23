Draw Something's Breakneck Growth

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



Draw Something developer OMGPOP was acquired yesterday by social gaming behemoth Zynga for a reported $200 million. The pictionary-like mobile app has exploded out of nowhere, going from about 1.2 million downloads 10 days after launch to more than 35 million after 6 weeks. Additionally, the app was reportedly pulling in six figures of revenue a day for OMGPOP.

Draw Something’s success, and the hefty pay tag it drew from Zynga, reveals that the breathtaking pace of growth of mobile apps is only increasing. It took Angry Birds about 1 year to reach 30 million downloads. Instagram has 27 million users after about 15 months. Draw Something did that in 6 weeks.

Why? Smartphone sales have exploded, and they’re only going to get bigger.

