We Were In OMGPOP's Super Cool Office Right After It Sold For $210 Million — Here's What It Looked Like

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

We weren’t surprised yesterday when OMGPOP emailed us to cancel the office tour we had scheduled that afternoon. At the time, Business Insider’s office was abuzz with the big rumours (and later announcement) of the company’s $210 million sale to Zynga.We were surprised when OMGPOP called back to reschedule.



With over 35 million downloads in the past 6 weeks Draw Something is taking over the mobile gaming world and OMGPOP, now Zynga New York, has plans for total domination of that market.

The office was festive, of course! The space is modern, crisp, and simple with wood flooring and some very comfortable and chic seating arrangements. The space was designed by Erika Stahlman-Calvi of Erika Stahlman. Draw Something art is everywhere.

Here is what it was like inside the company hours after it sold for $210 million.

