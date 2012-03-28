7 Reasons Draw Something Got So Popular

Here are some reasons why Draw Something went viral, according to product design shop Bonobo Labs.



You can see friends mess up. There’s no back button. You have to complete your turn. There’s no set time. You create a viral loop when you’re encouraged to begin a new game. Scores don’t really matter — you can have fun just guessing what your friends are drawing. You can play with someone you don’t even know. You play with pop culture references, not boring stuff.

Remember though, it took parent company OMGPOP years to come up with a viral hit. Persistence pays off.

Read the whole post here.

