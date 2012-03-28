7 Reasons Draw Something Got So Popular

Here are some reasons why Draw Something went viral, according to product design shop Bonobo Labs.
- You can see friends mess up.
- There’s no back button. You have to complete your turn.
- There’s no set time.
- You create a viral loop when you’re encouraged to begin a new game.
- Scores don’t really matter — you can have fun just guessing what your friends are drawing.
- You can play with someone you don’t even know.
- You play with pop culture references, not boring stuff.
Remember though, it took parent company OMGPOP years to come up with a viral hit. Persistence pays off.
