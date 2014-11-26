Dramatic Videos Show The Chaos In Ferguson

YouTube Buildings burn in Ferguson, Missouri.

Protests flared up on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri on Monday night following the decision of a grand jury to not indict a white police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager in August.

According to reports, at least a dozen buildings were set on fire and multiple police cars were destroyed. The local police chief said he personally heard 150 gunshots throughout the night. And at least one reporter was pelted with a rock on live television.

“What I’ve seen tonight is probably much worse than the worst night we ever had in August, and that’s truly unfortunate,” St. Louis County Police Chief John Belmar said. “I didn’t foresee an evening like this.”

On Tuesday morning, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department told reporters that authorities were still in the process of assessing the damage: “At this time, we have no totals for property damages, burglaries, thefts, arsons, etc….and that will take some time to compile.”

Below is some video footage of the violence and the subsequent police crackdown Monday night.

Silent Associated Press footage of businesses burning:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The AP also captured the looting:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And tear gas being fired into the crowd as a cameraman sought safety in a nearby car:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NBC filmed businesses and cars burning:

A Fox News camera crew filmed the police as they fired tear gas into the crowd:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com



A CNN reporter, Sara Sidner, was hit by a rock on live television. She appeared to be ok but was told to find a safer spot to report from:

As smoke fills the air, another CNN reporter describes being threatened as she recorded a wireless store being looted:

Fox News filmed some of the looting:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com



The family of Michael Brown, the teenager who Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed, called for peace Monday night and urged protestors to avoid violence.

The St. Louis suburb has been rocked by protests since the shooting in August.

Wilson claims he shot Brown in self-defence, but some witnesses have said Brown had his hands up in a sign of surrender when Wilson fired the fatal shots. Wilson stopped Brown and his friend Dorian Johnson for walking in the middle of the street, and an altercation between Wilson and Brown reportedly broke out.

Brown died on scene after being hit with six bullets.

Additional reporting by Hunter Walker.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.