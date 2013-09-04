Dramatic Video Shows How A Credit Card Glitch May Have Saved A Life When A Car Crashed Into A BP Station Last Night

Nine News has published dramatic video footage of a four-wheel drive that ploughed through a BP service station at Jamisontown last night.
A customer was having trouble making a credit card payment just before the crash.
The machine glitch kept him at the service counter for seconds longer – just enough to keep him out of harms way when the car hit the station.
Here’s what happened:
