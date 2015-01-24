Dramatic Video Of Sea Rescue Off Scotland Right Before Fishing Boat Sinks

Three crew members were rescued from their sinking Irish fishing vessel called Iuda Naofa. The crew was airlifted from their ship off the coast of Scotland and they were flown to Stornoway to be treated for mild hypothermia.

Two of the crew made it to a life raft before the ship sunk and were rescued by the Iuda Naofa’s sister ship unharmed.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

